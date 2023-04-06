Berenberg Bank Reiterates Computacenter (LSE:CCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Computacenter (LSE:CCC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 13.67% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 15.56% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 10.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Computacenter. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 11.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC is 0.17%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 7,177K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.