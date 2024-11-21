News & Insights

Stocks
BENZF

Benz Mining Updates on Proxy Materials and Gold Project

November 21, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Benz Mining Corp. has announced updates regarding proxy materials for their upcoming shareholder meeting, urging shareholders to access materials online due to a Canada Post strike. Additionally, they have filed a technical report on the Glenburgh – Mt Egerton Gold Project as part of their acquisition from Spartan Resources Limited.

For further insights into TSE:BZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BENZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.