Benz Mining Updates on Proxy Materials and Gold Project

Benz Mining Corp. has announced updates regarding proxy materials for their upcoming shareholder meeting, urging shareholders to access materials online due to a Canada Post strike. Additionally, they have filed a technical report on the Glenburgh – Mt Egerton Gold Project as part of their acquisition from Spartan Resources Limited.

