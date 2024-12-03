Benz Mining Expands with Strategic Option in Australia

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.

Benz Mining Corp. has secured an exclusive option to acquire new tenements adjacent to the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia, potentially enhancing its exploration prospects. The acquisition aligns with Benz’s strategy to expand its resource base in prime mining regions. This strategic move adds over 20km of prospective strike, offering promising exploration opportunities.

