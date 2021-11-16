Markets
BSY

Bentley Systems To Acquire Power Line Systems For About $700 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) said that it agreed to acquire Power Line Systems — a leader in software for the design of overhead electric power transmission lines and their structures—from private equity firm TA Associates for about $700 million.

The consideration is payable, at BSY's election, in cash or a combination of cash and BSY stock.

Upon closing, Power Line Systems will operate within Bentley's new Grid Integration Group, combining also its SPIDA analysis products and fast-growing-startup OpenTower business, with Power Line Systems' current CEO Otto Lynch reporting to Bentley's Chief Acceleration Officer Santanu Das.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular