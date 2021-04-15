Bentley Systems Snaps Up INRO Software

Infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems Inc. has acquired INRO Software. The latter provides multimodal transportation planning, traffic simulation and mobility visualization software.

Bentley Systems (BSY) Senior Vice President, Digital Cities, Robert Mankowski said, “We are very pleased to welcome INRO to Bentley Systems. Professor Michael Florian and his team led the research of advanced multimodal network modeling methods which helped establish state-of-the-art mobility simulation, and in this next generation his son Dan is leading its software future in our mobility digital twin advancement.”

INRO has expertise in mobility simulation and modeling for transport and transit operators and planning activities. Its products include Emme, Dynameq, and CityPhi. (See Bentley Systems stock analysis on TipRanks)

Emme is a multimodal transportation planning system for transport forecasting. Dynameq is a vehicle based platform for traffic simulation to help with traffic planning. CityPhi provides data visualization and visual analytics of large scale mobility and geospatial data points.

Combining these capabilities with Bentley’s passenger and pedestrian simulation and civil design software allows it to offer mobility digital twins of multimodal transportation systems at the local as well as national level.

Recently, RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $52 (4.3% upside potential) from $49.

Hedberg commented, “As the global economy recovers, we believe Bentley Systems is uniquely placed to capitalize on rising global infrastructure demand combined with a moderate post-COVID tailwind.”

Consensus on the Street is that Bentley Systems is a Strong Buy based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $51.20 implies upside potential of 2.7%. Shares have gained about 34.2% over the past 6 months.

