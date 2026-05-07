BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $95.386 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $91.368 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $122.607 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $424.181 million from $370.542 million last year.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.386 Mln. vs. $91.368 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $424.181 Mln vs. $370.542 Mln last year.

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