Bentley Systems About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BSY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/23/25, Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of BSY's recent stock price of $52.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BSY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.51 per share, with $59.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.12.

In Friday trading, Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

