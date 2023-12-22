Benefits of Buying a Fixed Annuity

We are nearing the end of one of the most aggressive periods of monetary tightening in history. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has hiked 11 times, sending the benchmark rate above 5%. At the latest FOMC meeting, Chair Powell left room open for more hikes if necessary, but the overall message was that inflation was moving closer to desired levels, while the economy remained resilient.

Most market participants are now focused on the Fed pivoting and cutting rates sometime in 2024. Therefore, it wouldn’t be prudent to hold off on investing in an annuity or other sort of fixed interest investments in the hopes of securing higher rates. In fact, we are starting to see cuts on some annuities for the first time in years, following the recent decline in longer-term yields

For most of the year, ‘higher for longer’ has been the prevailing narrative. Yet, there are many indications that we are in the final innings of the hiking cycle such as a cooling labor market and moderation in inflation. Additionally, public comments from Fed officials have indicated the need to cut rates if inflation does moderate to keep real rates from climbing even further.

Currently, annuities are at their highest payout rates in decades. Given the likelihood that we are in the midst of a Fed pivot, prospective buyers of annuities should take advantage of these attractive rates before they start to drop.

Finsum: Fixed annuities are quite attractive given the current level of rates. Yet, there are some signs that interest rates are going to turn lower which means that this is an opportune time to invest in an annuity.

