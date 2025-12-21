Beneficient (BENF) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Beneficient (NasdaqCM:BENF) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.25% from the latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beneficient. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BENF is 0.00%, an increase of 124.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.35% to 993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hatteras Funds holds 563K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ausdal Financial Partners holds 74K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing a decrease of 66.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BENF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

HighPoint Advisor Group holds 61K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 72.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BENF by 318.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.