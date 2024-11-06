News & Insights

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank’s Resolutions Passed at AGM

November 06, 2024 — 10:51 pm EST

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reinforcing the stability and strategic direction of the bank. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of executive remuneration, showcasing strong shareholder support. This outcome highlights investor confidence in the bank’s leadership and future plans.

