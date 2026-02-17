Benchmark Upgrades Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment is $106.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of $115.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sphere Entertainment is 1,377MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.12%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 39,507K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 3,169K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares , representing a decrease of 89.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 18.29% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,877K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,706K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 1,256K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 46.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing a decrease of 27.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 10.81% over the last quarter.

