Benchmark Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Silicon Laboratories (NasdaqGS:SLAB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.89% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Silicon Laboratories is $129.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.89% from its latest reported closing price of $136.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Laboratories is 1,299MM, an increase of 157.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Laboratories. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLAB is 0.16%, an increase of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 41,214K shares. The put/call ratio of SLAB is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,729K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 30.90% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,571K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 12.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,520K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 30.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 4.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLAB by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

