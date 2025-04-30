Benchmark Upgrades Qorvo (QRVO)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Qorvo (NasdaqGS:QRVO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qorvo is $88.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.50% from its latest reported closing price of $71.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qorvo is 4,403MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qorvo. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QRVO is 0.14%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.98% to 121,461K shares. The put/call ratio of QRVO is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,091K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,103K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing an increase of 70.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 130.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,598K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 50.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 648.54% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,324K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 26.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QRVO by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Qorvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qorvo makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. Qorvo also leverages unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things.

