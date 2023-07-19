Benchmark Upgrades ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProPetro Holding is 12.56. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of 10.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ProPetro Holding is 1,741MM, an increase of 22.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPetro Holding. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUMP is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 107,251K shares. The put/call ratio of PUMP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,998K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 33.89% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,993K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing an increase of 29.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 60.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,073K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 36.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,553K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 32.22% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,439K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 37.46% over the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.