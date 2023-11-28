Benchmark Upgrades nLIGHT (LASR)

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from Hold to Speculative Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is 15.04. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 242MM, an increase of 12.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 50,006K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,542K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 91.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,357K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 91.14% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,189K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,058K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,823K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 29.18% over the last quarter.

nLIGHT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

