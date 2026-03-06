Benchmark Upgrades Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Marvell Technology (NasdaqGS:MRVL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.63% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology is $116.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from its latest reported closing price of $89.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology is 10,358MM, an increase of 26.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57, an increase of 35.24% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an decrease of 527 owner(s) or 24.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.28%, an increase of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.80% to 714,023K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVL is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 18,044K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,800K shares , representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,147K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,625K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 81.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,108K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,011K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 47.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,551K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,903K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,461K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,154K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 5.57% over the last quarter.

