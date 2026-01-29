Benchmark Upgrades Littelfuse (LFUS)

Fintel reports that on January 29, 2026, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Littelfuse (NasdaqGS:LFUS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $307.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $314.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is 2,762MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.26%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 30,416K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 943K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 920K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 51.98% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 814K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 2.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 805K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 789K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 3.91% over the last quarter.

