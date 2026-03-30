Benchmark Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Benchmark upgraded their outlook for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.90% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $467.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.90% from its latest reported closing price of $325.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 19,067MM, a decrease of 15.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an decrease of 407 owner(s) or 48.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.10%, an increase of 67.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.25% to 11,521K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 568K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 298K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 54.55% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 249K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victory Capital Management holds 227K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 204K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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