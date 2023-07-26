Benchmark Reiterates Vivid Seats Inc - (SEAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Vivid Seats Inc - (NASDAQ:SEAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vivid Seats Inc - is 12.36. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.87% from its latest reported closing price of 8.19.

The projected annual revenue for Vivid Seats Inc - is 632MM, an increase of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vivid Seats Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAT is 0.26%, an increase of 151.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 68,896K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 41,342K shares representing 43.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,568K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,167K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 3.72% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 2,145K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAT by 9.94% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 2,074K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivid Seats Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live", the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

