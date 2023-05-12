Benchmark Reiterates RCM Technologies (RCMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCM Technologies is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 69.25% from its latest reported closing price of 13.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RCM Technologies is 289MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.04%, a decrease of 67.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.12% to 3,652K shares. The put/call ratio of RCMT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 646K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 30.43% over the last quarter.

WNY Asset Management holds 344K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 31.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 245K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 61.42% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 103K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 76.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 227.27% over the last quarter.

RCM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

See all RCM Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.