Benchmark Reiterates Peraso (PRSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Peraso (NasdaqCM:PRSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.41% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peraso is $2.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 195.41% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peraso is 84MM, an increase of 547.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peraso. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSO is 0.00%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.97% to 350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 65K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 42.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 31K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 286.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 70.54% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRSO by 111.88% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.