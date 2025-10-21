Benchmark Reiterates MercadoLibre (MELI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Benchmark reiterated coverage of MercadoLibre (NasdaqGS:MELI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.01% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is $2,934.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,070.50 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2,142.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 18,773MM, a decrease of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,447 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.01%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 50,668K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,506K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares , representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,994K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 53.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,756K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing a decrease of 26.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,717K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,632K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 9.72% over the last quarter.

