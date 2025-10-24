Benchmark Reiterates MaxLinear (MXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Benchmark reiterated coverage of MaxLinear (NasdaqGS:MXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is $20.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 15.57% from its latest reported closing price of $17.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is 1,269MM, an increase of 199.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.08%, an increase of 18.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 88,587K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,682K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 27.64% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,889K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 21.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 58.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 20.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,023K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,958K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 20.47% over the last quarter.

