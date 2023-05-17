Benchmark Reiterates Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is 100.13. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.44% from its latest reported closing price of 82.45.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is 749MM, an increase of 7.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 12.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.41%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 171,049K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 8,745K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,840K shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 21.69% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,408K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,893K shares, representing a decrease of 33.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,081K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,205K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,610K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,805K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 87.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,233K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

