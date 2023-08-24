Benchmark Reiterates HeartBeam (BEAT) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Benchmark reiterated coverage of HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HeartBeam is 7.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 226.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HeartBeam is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in HeartBeam. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 47.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAT is 0.01%, an increase of 276.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 237.00% to 1,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 209K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 71.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 242.85% over the last quarter.

Smith, Salley & Associates holds 200K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 161K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 98.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAT by 5,665.43% over the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 133K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 100K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.