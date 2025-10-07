Benchmark Maintains Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Rigetti Computing (NasdaqCM:RGTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.61% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rigetti Computing is $22.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 46.61% from its latest reported closing price of $41.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rigetti Computing is 83MM, an increase of 943.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigetti Computing. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 22.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGTI is 0.22%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.47% to 152,060K shares. The put/call ratio of RGTI is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,895K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 40.66% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 7,371K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,018K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 112.25% over the last quarter.

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 6,774K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,484K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares , representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 64.02% over the last quarter.

