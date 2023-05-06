Benchmark Maintains MKS Instruments (MKSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MKS Instruments is 111.31. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.74% from its latest reported closing price of 88.52.

The projected annual revenue for MKS Instruments is 3,769MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

MKS Instruments Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $88.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS Instruments. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.28%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.31% to 89,698K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 8,483K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,539K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,777K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 37.49% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,565K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 4.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,274K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 35.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 49.70% over the last quarter.

MKS Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense.

