Benchmark Maintains JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (JD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:JD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.50% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $44.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.52 to a high of $64.61. The average price target represents an increase of 51.50% from its latest reported closing price of $29.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 1,574,918MM, an increase of 20.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.40%, an increase of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 254,423K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,792K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,706K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 3.39% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,184K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,065K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,563K shares , representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 89.60% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 11,694K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 9,240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares , representing an increase of 27.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 25.32% over the last quarter.

