Benchmark Maintains Diodes (DIOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) with a Buy recommendation.

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diodes is 106.69. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.49% from its latest reported closing price of 81.14.

The projected annual revenue for Diodes is 2,011MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 52,365K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,314K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,087K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,864K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,576K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,514K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 25.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 55.57% over the last quarter.

Diodes Background Information

Diodes Incorporated, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Its broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

