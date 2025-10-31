Benchmark Maintains Comcast (CMCSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Comcast (NasdaqGS:CMCSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $40.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 44.38% from its latest reported closing price of $27.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is 127,115MM, an increase of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an decrease of 131 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.45%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 3,789,410K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 128,815K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,863K shares , representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 24.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,707K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 111,272K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,218K shares , representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105,712K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,794K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 105,186K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,258K shares , representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 3.34% over the last quarter.

