Benchmark Maintains Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.70% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.70% from its latest reported closing price of 31.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is 852MM, an increase of 23.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 20,816K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,632K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 767K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 1.83% over the last quarter.

XSD - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Semiconductor ETF holds 744K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 20.43% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 705K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.