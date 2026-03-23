Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Red Rock Resorts (RRR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Red Rock Resorts (NasdaqGS:RRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.45% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Red Rock Resorts is $74.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.45% from its latest reported closing price of $58.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Red Rock Resorts is 2,094MM, an increase of 4.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Rock Resorts. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 34.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRR is 0.11%, an increase of 47.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.24% to 53,692K shares. The put/call ratio of RRR is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 12,520K shares representing 21.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,269K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,003K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing a decrease of 22.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 1,614K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 48.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,337K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRR by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.