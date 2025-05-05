Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Marti Technologies (MRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Marti Technologies (NYSEAM:MRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marti Technologies is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 68.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marti Technologies is 18MM, a decrease of 4.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marti Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRT is 0.11%, an increase of 1,180.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 161.63% to 7,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLD Asset Management holds 3,586K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 98.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRT by 8,829.90% over the last quarter.

Gramercy Funds Management holds 1,831K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%.

Weiss Asset Management holds 606K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wells Fargo holds 500K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRT by 42.06% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 267K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 91.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRT by 2,119.59% over the last quarter.

