Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Lifeway Foods (LWAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Lifeway Foods (NasdaqGM:LWAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods is $33.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 53.98% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lifeway Foods is 167MM, a decrease of 18.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.04%, an increase of 28.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.09% to 4,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JBF Capital holds 763K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 96.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 96.28% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 621K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 51.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 120.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 418K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 7.14% over the last quarter.

TIG Advisors holds 212K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 16.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

