Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Lear (LEA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Lear (NYSE:LEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.40% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lear is $128.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $153.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.40% from its latest reported closing price of $136.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is 25,982MM, an increase of 11.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 12.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.21%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 62,539K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,467K shares representing 14.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,830K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,824K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 83.57% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,776K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 20.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,742K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 0.92% over the last quarter.

