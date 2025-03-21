Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Kamada (KMDA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Benchmark initiated coverage of Kamada (NasdaqGS:KMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.45% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kamada is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 122.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kamada is 203MM, an increase of 25.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kamada. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMDA is 0.01%, an increase of 30.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 6,580K shares. The put/call ratio of KMDA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,833K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 832K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 631K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 62.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 499K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 42.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMDA by 61.85% over the last quarter.

Kamada Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kamada Ltd. (the 'Company') is a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of marketed products, a robust development pipeline and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities. The Company's strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its current commercial products, its plasma-derived development pipeline and its manufacturing expertise, while evolving into a vertically integrated plasma-derived company. The Company's two leading commercial products are GLASSIA® and KEDRRAB®. GLASSIA was the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ('Takeda') and in other countries through local distributors. Pursuant to an agreement with Takeda, the Company will continue to produce GLASSIA for Takeda through 2021 and Takeda will initiate its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market in 2021, at which point Takeda will commence payment of royalties to the Company until 2040. KEDRAB is an FDA approved anti-rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment. KEDRAB is being marketed in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. The Company has additional four plasma-derived products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has two leading development programs; a plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency for which the Company is currently conducting the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli pharmaceutical market to distribute in Israel more than 20 products that are manufactured by third parties and have recently added nine biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to EMA and the Israeli MOH approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel between the years 2022 and 2025. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company's lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

