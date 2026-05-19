Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Interface (TILE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Interface (NasdaqGS:TILE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.89% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Interface is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.89% from its latest reported closing price of $27.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Interface is 1,392MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interface. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 38.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TILE is 0.05%, an increase of 60.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.77% to 63,680K shares. The put/call ratio of TILE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,992K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,722K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,446K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,190K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,883K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.