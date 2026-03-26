Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Compass (COMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Compass (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.68% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Compass is $15.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 97.68% from its latest reported closing price of $7.62 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Compass is 7,795MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 28.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.41%, an increase of 112.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 496,924K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 25,063K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,761K shares , representing a decrease of 78.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 12,637K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,309K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,627K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,362K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 95.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 1,480.59% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 8,723K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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