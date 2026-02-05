Benchmark Initiates Coverage of Andersons (ANDE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2026, Benchmark initiated coverage of Andersons (NasdaqGS:ANDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Andersons is $63.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of $65.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 13.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.10%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 35,083K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 17.87% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,597K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 21.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 821K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 820K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 1.01% over the last quarter.

