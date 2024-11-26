News & Insights

Benchmark Holdings Plans Major Business Transformation

November 26, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Benchmark Holdings (GB:BMK) has released an update.

Benchmark Holdings is set to undergo a significant business transformation as it seeks shareholder approval for the disposal of its Genetics Business. The move, which constitutes a fundamental change under AIM Rules, is already backed by a majority of shareholders and is expected to be finalized in early 2025. This strategic shift aims to streamline Benchmark’s operations and focus on its core aquaculture biotechnology services.

