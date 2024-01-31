Benchmark Electronics Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $691 million from $751 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18 Mln. vs. $21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.49 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $691 Mln vs. $751 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $625 - $665 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.