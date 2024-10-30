Benchmark Electronics Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.37 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $20.41 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.71 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $657.75 million from $719.70 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.37 Mln. vs. $20.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $657.75 Mln vs. $719.70 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $640 - $680 Mln

