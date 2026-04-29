Benchmark Electronics Inc Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.64 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $13.02 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.21 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $631.76 million from $677.28 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.64 Mln. vs. $13.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $631.76 Mln vs. $677.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.65 To 0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: 700 To 740

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