Benchmark Electronics Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.973 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $16.222 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.768 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $704.331 million from $656.887 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.973 Mln. vs. $16.222 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $704.331 Mln vs. $656.887 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.53 To $ 0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 655 M To $ 695 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.