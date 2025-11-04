Benchmark Electronics Inc Announces Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.26 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $15.37 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.99 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $680.67 million from $657.74 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.26 Mln. vs. $15.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $680.67 Mln vs. $657.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $670 - $720 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.