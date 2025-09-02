Markets
BHE

Benchmark Electronics CEO Jeff Benck To Retire In March 2026; Names David Moezidis CEO

September 02, 2025 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Benck plans to retire on March 31, 2026. Upon his retirement as CEO, Benck will remain with Benchmark as an advisor to the company until March 31, 2027, to support a seamless leadership handoff.

In addition, Benchmark said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, David Moezidis, will become Benchmark's President and Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2026.

Moezidis, who has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Benchmark since 2023, brings over 35 years of leadership experience in operations, engineering, sales, and marketing across the digital imaging, semiconductor capital equipment, and electronic manufacturing services industries. Prior to Benchmark, he spent 25 years at Flex, where he served as the President of the Lifestyle Solutions group, and prior to that as the Senior Vice President of the Industrial and Energy group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.