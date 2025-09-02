Benchmark Electronics CEO Jeff Benck To Retire In March 2026; Names David Moezidis CEO

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Benck plans to retire on March 31, 2026. Upon his retirement as CEO, Benck will remain with Benchmark as an advisor to the company until March 31, 2027, to support a seamless leadership handoff.

In addition, Benchmark said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, David Moezidis, will become Benchmark's President and Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2026.

Moezidis, who has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Benchmark since 2023, brings over 35 years of leadership experience in operations, engineering, sales, and marketing across the digital imaging, semiconductor capital equipment, and electronic manufacturing services industries. Prior to Benchmark, he spent 25 years at Flex, where he served as the President of the Lifestyle Solutions group, and prior to that as the Senior Vice President of the Industrial and Energy group.

