Benchmark Downgrades Noble (CPSE:NOBLE)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for Noble (CPSE:NOBLE) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.55% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Noble is 374,79 kr./share. The forecasts range from a low of 265,35 kr. to a high of 473,91 kr.. The average price target represents an increase of 47.55% from its latest reported closing price of 254,00 kr. / share.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is 2,977MM, an increase of 16.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOBLE is 0.32%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 119,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,594K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares , representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,372K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,878K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,818K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 39.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,581K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 10.27% over the last quarter.

