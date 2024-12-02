Bellway Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Bellway PLC has announced that its total voting rights stand at 118,657,365 as of November 29, 2024, following the waiver of voting rights by the Bellway Employee Benefit Trust on its 325,114 shares. The company’s ordinary share capital comprises 118,982,479 shares, providing stock market participants with clarity on the distribution of voting power.

