Bellway PLC Sees Increased Stake from BlackRock

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Bellway PLC to 5.63% as of November 5, 2024. This change comes after a previous notification level of 5.65%, highlighting a slight adjustment in BlackRock’s stake. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates BlackRock’s continued interest in Bellway, a significant player in the UK market.

