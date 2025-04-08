BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

BellRing Brands (BRBR) closed the latest trading day at $69.67, indicating a -0.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the nutritional supplements company have appreciated by 7.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BellRing Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BellRing Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $575.15 million, up 16.29% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $2.31 billion, indicating changes of +16.58% and +15.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.32% upward. Currently, BellRing Brands is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, BellRing Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.52 for its industry.

Meanwhile, BRBR's PEG ratio is currently 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.